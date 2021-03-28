Elon Musk likes this EV battery and it costs less—but the US isn’t sold on it

The battery, known as lithium ferrophosphate, or LFP, has low risk of catching fire and costs less to make because it uses iron in place of scarce cobalt and nickel. But it generally offers fewer miles on a single charge and has a tendency to fizzle in cold weather, reasons why it isn’t widely used in the U.S. or Europe.

