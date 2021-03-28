Elon Musk likes this EV battery and it costs less—but the US isn’t sold on it
Iron-powered electric vehicles are surging in China, but concerns remain about their range and cold-weather performance
A low-cost battery touted by Elon Musk is disrupting the electric-vehicle business in China, grabbing nearly half of the market and spurring the rise of more affordable EVs.
The battery, known as lithium ferrophosphate, or LFP, has low risk of catching fire and costs less to make because it uses iron in place of scarce cobalt and nickel. But it generally offers fewer miles on a single charge and has a tendency to fizzle in cold weather, reasons why it isn’t widely used in the U.S. or Europe.
