Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day, 6% of his wealth wiped out in 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk's wealth dipped over $15 billion in a day as Tesla shares declined
World's richest person Elon Musk's wealth dipped over $15 billion in a day as Tesla shares plummeted the most in four months after the carmaker blamed a disappointing deliveries report on shipment issues that increased the number of vehicles on their way to customers as the quarter ended.