Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day, 6% of his wealth wiped out in 24 hours

“Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," US-based Tesla said in a statement. Meanwhile, Musk said on Twitter that he is aiming for steadier deliveries in between quarters, adding that the customer experience suffers from an end-of-quarter rush.