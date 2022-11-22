Elon Musk loses ₹2,500 crore every day this year amid Twitter troubles2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 11:25 AM IST
- Elon Musk's wealth has dropped the most this year as compared to anyone on the Bloomberg wealth index
World's richest Elon Musk’s losses in his net worth for this year topped $100 billion as shares of Tesla Inc dropped to the lowest level in two years. The billionaire's wealth eroded the most as compared to anyone on the Bloomberg wealth index, after peaking at $340 billion a little more than a year ago.