Elon Musk makes another change: Twitter stops removing incorrect info about COVID1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:05 AM IST
Twitter, under Elon Musk, has quietly ended the enforcement of its COVID misinformation policy.
Twitter has decided to stop enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy, which has public health professionals worried that this decision may have major repercussions if it deters people from being vaccinated and from making other anti-virus measures.