Just days after Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin came under heavy media criticism for enjoying a night on the town knowing she had been exposed to the coronavirus, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared a meme on Twitter mocking the Finnish PM.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, known for his usual edgy tweets, shared a meme that shows a man whispering into the ear of a woman at a loud party scene. The meme shows the man asking the woman, “what do you do?" to which she replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland," and the man appears to be in shock.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin earlier this week apologized for not cutting short her night on the town after being told a minister she had been in contact with had tested positive for the virus. Her lapse of judgment prompted criticism from the opposition and newspapers as well as memes and disapproval on social media.

A video had emerged showing Marin, 36, at a club drinking a beer, which appears to be of the Corona brand. Marin said she didn’t recall what brand of beer she was drinking. The club, Butchers, which describes itself as an international oasis inspired by New York’s Meatpacking District, is located in Helsinki’s party street.

But according to local media reports, she wasn’t alone in flouting the government’s internal Covid guidelines of social distancing, putting to question whether the cabinet retains enough credibility to place restrictions on citizens and lead efforts to mitigate the pandemic.

Economy Minister Mika Lintila apologized after criticizing Marin’s actions, when it emerged he had visited an indoor sporting event knowing he had been exposed. Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen attended a banquet dinner and Trade Minister Ville Skinnari went to play ice hockey after receiving instructions to isolate, having come to contact with the virus at a Friday cabinet meeting.

The government’s internal rules are stricter than Finland’s official policy to ensure the cabinet’s ability to lead the country.

The ministers’ loss of moral authority comes just as infections are spreading. The burden on hospital’s intensive care units has doubled from the end of October. And the government may soon have to take over managing the pandemic measures currently handled by regional authorities.

It was reported that Marin was seen in the Butchers nightclub in Helsinki, dancing with friends until nearly four.

Marin, who became the world's youngest prime minister when appointed in 2019, has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence and social media posts in which she poses with friends or appears to promote fashion accessories.

In October she responded to critics with an Instagram post quoting a Finnish pop song that said: "Hey boom-boom-boomer, put some ice in your hat and cool it."

"I'm a representative of the younger generation," she later told broadcaster Yle, "and yes, that's reflected in the way I do my work and how I live," Marin said.

