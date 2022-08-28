OPEN APP
Elon Musk’s mother has revealed she sleeps in the “garage" when she visits her son, Maye Musk, the mother of the world's richest man, resides in New York City. She opened up about her close relationship with her 51-year-old son in a new interview. She spoke of her visits to his Texas house.

“I have to sleep in the garage," Maye Musk told The Times. “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site."

SpaceX provides a $50,000 monthly rental for Musk's principal house. The house is close to SpaceX's Texas facility. After announcing last summer that he would give up all material possessions to devote his life "to Mars and Earth", Musk started selling up his real estate holdings. He famously tweeted in May 2020 that he’d sell almost all physical possessions and “own no house".

Maye, however, admitted that, unlike her son, she had no interest in going to Mars. however, she would do it if her children wanted her to do it.

SpaceX's founder and CEO is estimated to be worth $257.3 billion (around 20.5 lakh crore). Maye said she had given her kid the moniker "Genius Boy" as she had observed how smart he was even before he turned three.

Elon "remembered everything he read", she claimed. He was constantly learning new things. He provided information in response to all inquiries. She remarked that, since there was no internet back then, people would now refer to Elon as "Internet". 

She claims that, when Musk made his own computer game in 1983, he used his brilliance for the first time. At the time, Maye showed it to some college students, who were astounded he was familiar with all the coding shortcuts.

Maye described that time as "horrifying" because the family had persistent financial problems and she continually worried she wouldn't be able to provide for her children. Because she couldn't afford to buy new clothes, she had to wear Elon’s and Tosca's clothes.

