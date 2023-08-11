Social media platform X CEO Elon Musk on 11 August 11 said that the fight between him and CEO of rival social media platform Meta -- Mark Zuckerberg -- will be held in Italy.

Musk took to the platform, saying he held a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the nation’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano regarding the fight and its location. “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy," Elon Musk said in a series of tweets. “And all proceeds go to veterans," he further added.

Hinting towards the ‘behind the scenes’ footage, Musk said X’s blue subscribers will get ‘bonus’.

The two tech titans -- Zuckerberg and Musk -- had not been in good terms after META CEo launch Threads, which Musk alleged has copied a lot of its X features.

Though in June 2023 only, Musk had made it clear he is is up for a ‘cage fight’ if Mark Zuckerberg is ready, reported News18. To which, Zuckerberg responded by saying, “Send me location".

Meanwhile, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White had said that both the billionaires are dead serious about the fight.

The Meta CEO is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and also trained in jiu-jitsu. Recently, he was seen training with two world-class UFC fighters namely Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

On the contrary, Musk is a self-proclaimed street fighter. Recently he was too seen training with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, renowned jiu-jitsu and martial arts coach John Danaher and podcaster Lex Fridman, added the report.

As per details, report by entertainment news website TMZ, the fight may take place in the Coliseum.