In June 2023 only, Musk had made it clear he is is up for a ‘cage fight’ if Mark Zuckerberg is ready, to which, Zuckerberg responded by saying, ‘Send me location’.
Social media platform X CEO Elon Musk on 11 August 11 said that the fight between him and CEO of rival social media platform Meta -- Mark Zuckerberg -- will be held in Italy.
Hinting towards the ‘behind the scenes’ footage, Musk said X’s blue subscribers will get ‘bonus’.
The two tech titans -- Zuckerberg and Musk -- had not been in good terms after META CEo launch Threads, which Musk alleged has copied a lot of its X features.
Meanwhile, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White had said that both the billionaires are dead serious about the fight.
The Meta CEO is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and also trained in jiu-jitsu. Recently, he was seen training with two world-class UFC fighters namely Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.
On the contrary, Musk is a self-proclaimed street fighter. Recently he was too seen training with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, renowned jiu-jitsu and martial arts coach John Danaher and podcaster Lex Fridman, added the report.
As per details, report by entertainment news website TMZ, the fight may take place in the Coliseum.