Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang after skipping India visit: 'Have known each other since...'

Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang after skipping India visit: 'Have known each other since...'

Akriti Anand

On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a picture with Qiang and said, “We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday he was "honored to meet with [China's] Premier Li Qiang". Musk made a surprise visit to China on Sunday.

On Sunday, Musk posted a picture with Qiang and said, "We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days."

During his tour, he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.