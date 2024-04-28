On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a picture with Qiang and said, “We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days.”

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday he was "honored to meet with [China's] Premier Li Qiang". Musk made a surprise visit to China on Sunday.

During his tour, he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

