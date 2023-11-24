Elon Musk meets father Errol for first time in 7 years: 'The family cried'
SpaceX founder Elon Musk had an emotional reunion with his father Errol after seven years — soon after the successful launch of Starship rocket last week.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk had an "emotional" reunion with his father Errol as they met for the first time in seven years, a report said. The two reportedly met soon after the historic first successful launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket last Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message