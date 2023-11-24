Elon Musk meets father Errol for first time in 7 years: 'The family cried'

SpaceX founder Elon Musk had an "emotional" reunion with his father Errol as they met for the first time in seven years, a report said. The two reportedly met soon after the historic first successful launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket last Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Describing the reunion, Errol Musk's ex-wife Heide Musk told the Sun: "The family cried. It was pretty emotional stuff. Errol was very happy to see Elon, and Elon appeared very happy to see his father. They immediately sat down at Elon's table next to one another and started talking as though no time had passed."

"They spoke for a long time. It was very touching for me and our daughters to see this. We were speechless," Heide was quoted by the report as saying. The report added that the father and son have had an often tense relationship over the years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Errol and his family watched the Starship launch from a VIP platform with about 100 US and international guests.

The report also showed a family picture that showed Errol posing in front of the Starship rocket alongside Heide, his daughters Alexandra and Rose, Alexandra’s husband Guy Stueart IV, and their young daughter Cora Amelia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The launch was the first time the Starship spacecraft managed to go into space. Errol was reunited with his eldest son Elon for the first time in nearly a decade at a dinner to celebrate the launch, the report said.

Errol later told Heide that he’d had a “pleasant evening with Elon" where the conversation was “typically Musk". At the dinner, Heide revealed, "Errol told me they spoke about mRNA research, the coarseness of orthopedic surgery, how to design a septic free operating theater, and the danger of statins." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon and father Errol Musk had last met in 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa, when Elon, 52, and his brother Kimbal, 51, celebrated their dad’s 70th birthday with him.

The Sun reported that Errol had received a "surprise invite to the Starship launch" from his son and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk while spending time with two of his daughters in Austin.

About the SpaceX launch SpaceX’s colossal Starship spacecraft exploded during its second major test flight on Saturday. It, however, achieved new milestones that advance Elon Musk’s crucial deep-space launch system.

The rocketship reached space following liftoff from South Texas before communication suddenly was lost. SpaceX officials said it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico. Minutes earlier, the separated booster had exploded over the gulf. By then, though, its job was done, the Associated Press reported.

Saturday’s demo lasted eight or so minutes, about twice as long as the first test in April, which also ended in an explosion. The latest flight came to an end as the ship’s six engines were almost done firing to put it on an around-the-world path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The real topping on the cake today, that successful liftoff," said SpaceX commentator John Insprucker, noting that all 33 booster engines fired as designed, unlike last time. The booster also separated seamlessly from the spaceship, which reached an altitude of 92 miles (148 kilometers). Added commentator Kate Tice: “We got so much data, and that will all help us to improve for our next flight."

At nearly 400 feet (121 meters), Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, with the goal of ferrying people to the moon and Mars.

