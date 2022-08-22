Elon Musk meets longtime Twitter friend from India. See post here1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Tesla chief Elon Musk reportedly met his longtime friend from India Pranay Pathole, a software developer working for the Tata Consultancy Services. Pathole took to Twitter to share a picture with his 'Twitter friend' Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas. Additionally, Pathole posted a caption describing his feelings about meeting the Tesla chief, revealing how 'humble' and 'down-to-earth' he is.