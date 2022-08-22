Tesla chief Elon Musk reportedly met his longtime friend from India Pranay Pathole, a software developer working for the Tata Consultancy Services. Pathole took to Twitter to share a picture with his 'Twitter friend' Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas. Additionally, Pathole posted a caption describing his feelings about meeting the Tesla chief, revealing how 'humble' and 'down-to-earth' he is.

About his meeting with the the billionaire businessman Elon Musk, Pathole wrote, “it was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions." The post has gone viral and has managed to raked up several views and retweets, with many netizens congratulating Pathole for meeting someone who is an inspiration to millions of people.

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in another development, Tesla Inc. will start charging $15,000 for the driver-assistance features it calls Full Self-Driving, raising the price of the controversial product for the second time this year, according to Bloomberg report. The hike for customers in North America will take effect Sept. 5, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The current $12,000 price will be honored for orders made before that date, he wrote.

The Bloomberg report further noted that Tesla’s use of the name Full Self-Driving, or FSD, has been criticized because the features require active supervision and don’t make its vehicles autonomous. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has accused the company of misleading consumers about FSD and its more limited Autopilot system and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has opened two separate investigations into whether Autopilot is defective, the report said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)