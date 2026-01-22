Elon Musk mocks Trump's Board of Peace: ‘Little piece of Greenland, little piece of Venezuela’—watch video

Elon Musk on Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump's Board Of Peace as “little piece of Greenland, little piece of Venezuela”. This remark came during his last-minute appearance at World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

Tesla CEO has often ridiculed WEF and Davos, earlier describing it as “an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don't want” and calling it “boring”, respectively.

Trump rolled out his new Board of Peace at Davos on Thursday, positioning himself once again as a global peacemaker despite widespread scepticism over the initiative, which aims to reshape the world order.

Trump officials also presented ambitious proposals for a "New Gaza" during the World Economic Forum ceremony, with the US leader calling the war-torn Palestinian territory “great real estate”.

Later, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with both leaders describing the discussions as positive. The US leader added that Russia's nearly four-year-old war with Kyiv "has to end."

The Board of Peace was established after Trump voiced frustration at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and intensified his criticisms that the United Nations had fallen short of resolving numerous international conflicts.

What did Musk say at WEF Davos summit? Tesla is expected to secure regulatory approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system in Europe and China as early as next month, Musk said on Thursday, as the electric automaker seeks to boost software revenue amid a reduction in vehicle sales.

These approvals would be key for Tesla, which is under pressure to grow revenue from software and services and is aiming to monetise FSD beyond the US, according to Reuters.

"We hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing, timing for China," Musk stated during his first appearance at the WEF in Davos.

