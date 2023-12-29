Elon Musk named Scoundrel of the Year 2023 by The New Republic
Elon Musk, a tech mogul, has in 2023 found himself embroiled in all kinds of storms, and they were definitely not the ones his company SpaceX launched into space.
Elon Musk has been named The New Republic’s 2023 Scoundrel of the Year. The Tesla CEO has been in the news since he decided to spend a whopping $44 billion to buy Twitter, later renaming it as ‘X’. Elon Musk over the past year has garnered the impression that he has an “unquenchable desire to be the center of attention", according to The New Republic.