Elon Musk net worth drops below $200 billion again as Tesla share price tumbles

Last time, when Elon Musk net worth fell below $200 billion was in March 2022 after the market crash. However, Tesla co-founder pared his losses after markets rebound strongly after that crash. This rebound lifted Elon Musk's net worth up to $288 billion on 4th April 2022, the day when Musk had announced that he had acquired 9 per cent stake in twitter. However, few days later Tesla co-founder launched a takeover bid and eventually secured the board’s approval, but doubts over the twitter acquisition have grown amid a tech stock rout that’s dragged down both companies’ shares.