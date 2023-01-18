Elon Musk not invited for World Economic Forum meeting, says Davos organiser

Elon Musk not invited for World Economic Forum meeting, says Davos organiser2 min read . 06:13 AM IST
- Davos 2023 organisers knocked down Elon Musk's claim saying that the billionaire wasn't there, though he says he was invited
The organiser of the World Economic Forum Summit that is being held at Davos Switzerland, said that Elon Musk wasn't on the guest list, even though the Twitter owner claims.
WEF Yann Zopf knocked down Musk's claim saying that the billionaire wasn't there, though he says he was invited.
The spokesman added the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015".
On 22 December, Musk wrote a tweet that read: "My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol".
Zopf added that “Musk never registered for any annual meeting in Davos".
Recently, Musk mocked the WEF conference on the opening day on 16 January, he wrote, “How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? (sic)".
The first day of official programming at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting kicked off in the Alpine haven of Davos.
The five-day event will be held till 20 January.
The European Union will counter the US's game-changing Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), described in Davos as the most significant climate legislation since the 2015 Paris Agreement, with its own green deal.
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would mobilize state aid and a sovereignty fund to keep firms from moving to the United States.
China made it clear the country wants international investors to play a key role in Beijing's attempts to revive its slowing economy.
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska told the WEF she would deliver a letter to Liu to pass on to Chinese President Xi Jinping that lays out President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposals for ending Russia's war against his country.
US climate envoy John Kerry said that time was running out for the world on climate change and he was not convinced it would get to a low carbon economy in time to save the most vulnerable people.
Recession predictions once again permeated the frigid atmosphere.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said US consumers were in "good shape" as wages continue to grow.
The WEF's roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder Klaus Schwab invited executives from European companies to the then tiny ski resort of Davos, high in the Swiss Alps.
Schwab's goal was to create a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to address major global issues and learn best practices for leadership and management.
On the main promenade of Davos, shop fronts and restaurants are taken over by companies and nations, becoming venues for parties and discussion panels that attract attendees and media.
The most exclusive gatherings often occur well off the main drag at dinner parties, fireside chats and cocktail receptions.
Top political leaders taking part include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Swiss President Alain Berset and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
