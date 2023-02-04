Elon Musk not liable in Tesla tweet trial: Jury
- The jurors deliberated for hours in a San Francisco courtroom and unanimously agreed that neither Elon Musk nor the Tesla board perpetrated fraud
A US jury has cleared Elon Musk of claims by Tesla Inc investors that he defrauded them when he tweeted in 2018 that he was considering taking the company private and had "funding secured" to make the deal happen.
