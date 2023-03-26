Elon Musk offers new equity grants to Twitter employees: Report2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
In 2021, Twitter spent nearly $630 million on stock-based compensation. At that time, social media had 7,500 staff
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered his employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. However, details regarding the number of employees who received the equity grants and the value of shares could not be found.
