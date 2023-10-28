Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has offered internet support to war-hit Gaza after an Israeli offensive led to the shutdown of all communications. The development came as Israel expanded its ground operation in the Hamas-led region with massive strikes from the air and sea. According to the update shared on X (nee Twitter), Starlink will help restore connectivity to the UN and other internationally recognised aid groups operating in the narrow strip.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza….We will support the UN and other internationally recognized aid groups," the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted on Saturday. Netizens had also issued an extensive call to action on Saturday, with the hashtag StarlinkForGaza trending on the Musk-led social media platform.

Starlink comprises a constellation of artificial satellites run by SpaceX that promises to provide connectivity "where you least expect it".

According to a Bloomberg report from earlier in October, Israel has also begun talks with SpaceX in a bid to bolster wartime communications. The Communications Ministry said the network would allow Israeli towns near the frontlines to have continuous internet service. The October 17 report also quoted an Israeli spokesperson to add that the country was weighing a possible cut-off of all internet and phone services in Gaza.

Gaza is currently under a near-complete communications blackout – with internet and phone services cut for almost a day. The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israel had cut the communications.

As the narrow strip remains largely cut off from the outside world, Israel said on Saturday morning that its troops – sent in on Friday night – were still in the field. The country had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment to root out Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies)

