Elon Musk on probability of Russia using nukes in Ukraine war

Elon Musk on probability of Russia using nukes in Ukraine war2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The tech billionaire was talking about importance of Crimea to Russia
Tesla CEO and world's richest man Elon Musk said the he is certain that Russia will use nuclear weapons and triggering the third world war over Ukraine.
Tesla CEO and world's richest man Elon Musk said the he is certain that Russia will use nuclear weapons and triggering the third world war over Ukraine.
The tech billionaire was talking about importance of Crimea to Russia, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The tech billionaire was talking about importance of Crimea to Russia, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3," Musk tweeted.
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3," Musk tweeted.
Tesla CEO further added that since Crimea is considered a core part of Russia and is also of critical national security importance to the country, losing Crimea would be like the USA losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor.
Tesla CEO further added that since Crimea is considered a core part of Russia and is also of critical national security importance to the country, losing Crimea would be like the USA losing Hawaii and Pearl Harbor.
"Whether one likes it or not, Crimea is absolutely seen as a core part of Russia by Russia. Crimea is also of critical national security importance to Russia, as it is their southern navy base. From their standpoint losing Crimea is like USA losing Hawaii & Pearl Harbor," he added further.
"Whether one likes it or not, Crimea is absolutely seen as a core part of Russia by Russia. Crimea is also of critical national security importance to Russia, as it is their southern navy base. From their standpoint losing Crimea is like USA losing Hawaii & Pearl Harbor," he added further.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is now inching toward its eighth month. Russia has faced many sanctions from countries across the world for the war with Ukraine.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is now inching toward its eighth month. Russia has faced many sanctions from countries across the world for the war with Ukraine.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the Starlink internet service in Ukraine has not received any funding from the US Department of Defence. This comes a day after reports emerged that the Pentagon is considering paying for Musk's Starlink satellite network in Ukraine.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the Starlink internet service in Ukraine has not received any funding from the US Department of Defence. This comes a day after reports emerged that the Pentagon is considering paying for Musk's Starlink satellite network in Ukraine.
In a reply to a tweet, Musk said his rocket company, SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million per month due to unpaid service and costs related to enhanced security measures for cyberware defense. However, he added that “we’ll keep doing it".
In a reply to a tweet, Musk said his rocket company, SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million per month due to unpaid service and costs related to enhanced security measures for cyberware defense. However, he added that “we’ll keep doing it".
He said that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support and support Starlink there.
He said that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support and support Starlink there.