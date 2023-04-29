Tesla founder Elon Musk has been in the news for a variety of reasons for last couple of years and following the Twitter takeover, several reports on his handling the microblogging site emerged.

Since the Twitter takeover, where he was active even before acquisition, Musk's tweets on cryptos and other issues related to politics have been widely discussed.

In a recent interview with Fox News' 'Real Time' host Bill Maher, Musk while responding on sharing thoughts on social media platforms said that 'we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic'.

"So I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech," Fox News quoted Musk as saying.

Finally got to talk to the guest I've wanted to have on @HBO @RealTimers more than any other - Thank you, @ElonMusk! pic.twitter.com/sTisVxWknO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 29, 2023

"So, you know, those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous is that it's anti-meritocratic. You can't question things. Even the questioning is bad. So, you know, another way… [it's almost synonymous] with cancel culture," he added.

Dismissing his critics labeling him a 'conservative', Musk described himself as a moderate and touted his resume in sustainable energy as being 'not exactly far right'.

"It's bizarre that we've come to this point where- free speech used to be a left or a liberal value, and yet we see from the quote ‘left’ a desire to actually censor. And that seems crazy," Musk said.

"I mean, I think we should be extremely concerned about anything that undermines the First Amendment. There's a reason for the First Amendment… People came from countries where they could not speak freely and where saying certain things would get thrown into prison. And they were like, well, we don't want that here. And by the way, in many parts of the world, including part of what the people might think are relatively similar to the United States, the speech laws are draconian," Musk replied.

The billionaire even went on saying that he saw 'woke mind virus' as something that's been 'a long time brewing'.

When Maher said he doesn't use Twitter anymore, Musk said, "Yes, people attack you on Twitter, that's one thing. But frankly, that's just an increase engagement. So I would just ignore it."

On the issue of censorship, Musk said, "My concern with Twitter was to that it is somewhat of the digital town square. And it's important that there be both the reality and perception of trust for a wide range of viewpoints. And there was a lot of censorship going on and uncovered a lot of that with the Twitter Files, including a lot of government-driven censorship. It seems like that's got to be a constitutional violation what was going on there."

"And since I'm an avid Twitter user, I could detect that, like, something's not right here. And so that's really why I did the acquisition. It wasn't because I thought this is an easy way to make money or something like that," he added.