Elon Musk orders removal of Twitter’s suicide prevention feature2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Concerns about the safety of vulnerable Twitter users have grown since the feature was removed.
Elon Musk has ordered the removal of a Twitter feature that pushed suicide prevention hotlines and other safety options to users seeking for specific content has been taken down on Twitter recently, according to two persons with knowledge of the situation.