Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Elon Musk overtakes Zuckerberg to be world’s third-richest person
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk overtakes Zuckerberg to be world’s third-richest person

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST Bloomberg

Tesla surged as much as 15% on Monday in after hours trading. On Tuesday, the shares ended up 8.2%, pushing Musk’s fortune $7.6 billion higher to $109.7 billion

It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk.

It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk.

The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space, and on Monday his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space, and on Monday his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The last bit of news also means Musk, 49, became the world’s third-richest person, leapfrogging Mark Zuckerberg.

Tesla surged as much as 15% on Monday in after hours trading. On Tuesday, the shares ended up 8.2%, pushing his fortune $7.6 billion higher to $109.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth has jumped $82.2 billion this year, the biggest gain on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

Tesla will enter the S&P 500 on Dec. 21 following months of speculation and one temporary setback, when the stock failed to make the cut during the index’s quarterly rebalancing in early September. Tesla would be the biggest new entrant in the group’s history.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that he “most likely" had a moderate case of Covid-19 and has had symptoms of “a minor cold." Sunday he tweeted he had no symptoms. That same day, four astronauts were launched to the International Space Station in a vehicle built by Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.