During a recent podcast, right-wing podcaster Tim Pool asked former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon for his thoughts on Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan's suggestion that Elon Musk should buy Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which recently collapsed and became the second-largest bank failure in US history. Musk responded by saying that he was "open to the idea".

However, Bannon ridiculed the idea and began a tirade against Musk, accusing him of being owned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and alleging that he has refused to reinstate the Twitter accounts of anti-Chinese government personalities, including his own, since taking over the platform.

Bannon further claimed that the "only thing of real value" Musk possesses is Tesla, and that Tesla's planned Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai is "100% controlled" by the CCP. Despite sharing similar political views, Musk and Bannon appear to have a mutual dislike for each other.

Musk is “owned" by the CCP, Bannon said. “He’s owned by the Chinese Communist Party. What are you talking about? Tesla, the only thing of real value is Tesla. He uses it for margin loans. He sells the stock," Bannon said.

“The Shanghai joint venture is a hundred percent controlled by the CCP. This is why he never goes after the CCP. This is why he always backs off. This is when they had the protest, they had the protest about the lockdowns of Covid. He will not do it."

Pool also alleged that Musk had been pressured by the Chinese government to stop promoting the "lab leak" coronavirus origin theory, to which Bannon noted that Musk had not deleted his original tweets but also did not add any additional tweets after the alleged pressure from the Chinese.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was also present during the podcast episode, appeared shocked at Bannon's accusations against Musk. He later clipped the segment in which Bannon criticised Musk and shared it on Twitter, tagging the Tesla CEO and asking for his thoughts.

I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

In response, Musk expressed his dislike for Bannon by stating, "I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part."