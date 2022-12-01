Elon Musk praised as ‘bravest, most creative person on earth’ by another CEO

Elon Musk praised as ‘bravest, most creative person on earth’ by another CEO1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Elon Musk, who also leads Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, responded to the video thanking Hastings for his “kind words.”
Elon Musk was praised by Netflix Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings. He called Musk bravest and the most creative person on the planet.
While speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin onstage at the New York Times Dealbook conference on Wednesday, Hastings said, "People need to give Twitter owner Musk “a break," they are “so nitpicky on him."
He means well despite some mistakes, Hastings added.
“Elon Musk is the bravest and the most creative person on the planet. What he has done in multiple areas is phenomenal." He further added, “His style is different, I am trying to be steady, respectable leader, but he doesn't care. He is just like out there. " “I’m 100% convinced he is trying to help the world in all of his endeavors," Hastings said.
He further added, “How he goes about it is not how I would do it, but deeply respectful."
Musk, who also leads Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, responded to the video thanking Hastings for his “kind words."
“Wow, thank you for the kind words @reedhastings," Musk wrote.
Hastings also delved into other controversial topics. He said he had encouraged Bob Iger, the newly reappointed CEO of Walt Disney Co., to run for president. And he told the audience he had no regrets about running a comedy special starring Dave Chappelle, which included jokes about transgender people that generated criticism from LGBTQ activists and employees.
Hastings said he would run it “again and again."
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
