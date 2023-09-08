Elon Musk , the billionaire and CEO of multiple companies has often appealed to both Ukraine and Russia to stop war and find a peaceful solution between them. Musk has supported Ukraine by providing internet to Ukraine through its Starlink satellite system.

However, a biography on Elon Musk, which is set to be released by Simon & Schuster on September 12, has highlighted how Musk prevented war nuclear war between Ukraine and Russia. The biography, written by Walter Isaacson, wrote that Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet.

The author stated as Ukrainian submarine drones strapped with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly".

The decision by Musk left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on. However, Musk's decision was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons. His concern over a "mini-Peral Harbor", did not come to pass in Crimea.

However, Musk has clarified that SpaceX did not deactivate anything. The Starlink regions were not activated. He added that the US government had ordered to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. "If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," Elon Musk said.