Elon Musk prevented nuclear war between Ukraine-Russia? Here is the reality1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Elon Musk prevented nuclear war between Ukraine and Russia by turning off Starlink satellite network near Crimea, says report; Musk says, ‘SpaceX did not deactivate anything’.
Elon Musk, the billionaire and CEO of multiple companies has often appealed to both Ukraine and Russia to stop war and find a peaceful solution between them. Musk has supported Ukraine by providing internet to Ukraine through its Starlink satellite system.
The book by Isaacson stated that Musk was impressed with the design of the submarine drones but that he wouldn’t turn satellite coverage back on for Crimea because Ukraine “is now going too far and inviting strategic defeat".
Musk told Isaacson, "How am I in this war?" “Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes."