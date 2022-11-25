Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user's meme on ‘Mars mission’ of SpaceX: 'Still moving'1 min read . 10:43 PM IST
- A Twitter user tweeted a meme that mocked other ventures of Musk and how the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX is only focusing on Twitter now
The last few months have been very interesting for the social-media platform Twitter and since Elon Musk took the reins of the company, almost every day the platform manages to be in news. Elon Musk has increased his engagement on Twitter and now posts several tweets in a single day. A user of Friday mocked his increased engagement with a meme that commented on how after taking over Twitter, Musk forgot about his other plans, especially the ‘Mars Mission.’
On Wednesday, Elon Musk started a poll on Twitter asking its users about offering general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam. More than 70% of users polled for Yes after which Musk claim that the amnesty will begin next week.
But in the comments of this poll, a Twitter user named Prashanth CB tweeted a meme that sort of mocked other ventures of Musk and how the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX is only focusing on Twitter now.
In a couple of hours, the tweet has gathered more than 1500 likes and was retweeted more than 100 times. Elon Musk also replied to the user saying “Mars plans are still moving forward."
Musk's reply gathered close to 12,000 likes and people expressed excitement about the proposed Mars mission of SpaceX.
Elon Musk on Friday also announced that the verification check mark will be divided into three categories to identify different kinds of users on Twitter. The marks will be divided into the categories like Gold, Grey, and Blue.
According to Musk, different verified users will get different check marks like companies will get a Gold check, governments will get a Grey check and individual users will get a Blue check. Musk called the move a ‘painful, but necessary measure'.
Before rolling out the measure, Twitter will manually authenticate all verified accounts. "Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo to show they belong to an organization if verified as such by that organization," Musk tweeted.
