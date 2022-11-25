The last few months have been very interesting for the social-media platform Twitter and since Elon Musk took the reins of the company, almost every day the platform manages to be in news. Elon Musk has increased his engagement on Twitter and now posts several tweets in a single day. A user of Friday mocked his increased engagement with a meme that commented on how after taking over Twitter, Musk forgot about his other plans, especially the ‘Mars Mission.’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}