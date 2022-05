Amid the proposed Twitter takeover getting murkier, Elon Musk on Tuesday commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech.

The leaked video showed the Twitter employee saying that his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. The video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter, created a stir after it was leaked by a far-right activist group calling itself Project Veritas, as per Hindustan Times report. Murugesan said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left wing that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.

BREAKING: Twitter Senior Engineer says “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech, admits employees are “Commie as F**kand they tried to “revolt against @ElonMusk’s takeover bid.#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/PjFWhzicBZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in another video where, Twitter lead client partner Alex Martinez talks about how Twitter controls opinion has been released. Musk has reacted to that video as well with a smiley.

In the second video, Alex Martinez, the lead client partner of Twitter said, "Well, right now we don't make profit. So it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable.. The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just give people free speech." "And it's going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, 'uh, because people should make their own decision'. It's like, no, but people don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public," Martinez purportedly said.

BREAKING: @Twitter Lead Client Partner Says Woke “Ideology Responsible For Company’s Inability to “Profit; Affirms Twitter Not Here “To Give People Free Speech; Refuses Taking @ElonMusk “Seriously Due to “Asperger’s Making Him “Special#TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/dQZamaLiC8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

Though Twitter has not officially commented about the leaked videos, the employees are believed to have received a mail on safeguarding internal conversations and policies.

Also @elonmusk - Twitter has acknowledged that this video is authentic and this employee was speaking about "internal policies" at the company: pic.twitter.com/c91DXxOHev — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2022

It is interesting to note that Twitter Inc.’s board said it plans to enforce its $44 billion agreement to be bought by Elon Musk, saying the transaction is in the best interest of all shareholders.

“We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement," the board said Tuesday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer.

The proposed takeover includes a $1 billion breakup fee for each party, which Musk will have to pay if he ends the deal or fails to deliver the acquisition funding as promised. Musk might be released from that requirement if he can show a material change in the company’s situation or the information it has provided. The board’s statement comes as Musk appears to be maneuvering to ditch or renegotiate his offer.

