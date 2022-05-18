This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter, said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left wing that employees end up becoming Left making adjustments to their opinion
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the proposed Twitter takeover getting murkier, Elon Musk on Tuesday commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the proposed Twitter takeover getting murkier, Elon Musk on Tuesday commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech.
The leaked video showed the Twitter employee saying that his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. The video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter, created a stir after it was leaked by a far-right activist group calling itself Project Veritas, as per Hindustan Times report. Murugesan said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left wing that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.
The leaked video showed the Twitter employee saying that his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. The video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter, created a stir after it was leaked by a far-right activist group calling itself Project Veritas, as per Hindustan Times report. Murugesan said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left wing that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.
Meanwhile, in another video where, Twitter lead client partner Alex Martinez talks about how Twitter controls opinion has been released. Musk has reacted to that video as well with a smiley.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another video where, Twitter lead client partner Alex Martinez talks about how Twitter controls opinion has been released. Musk has reacted to that video as well with a smiley.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the second video, Alex Martinez, the lead client partner of Twitter said, "Well, right now we don't make profit. So it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable.. The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just give people free speech." "And it's going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, 'uh, because people should make their own decision'. It's like, no, but people don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public," Martinez purportedly said.
In the second video, Alex Martinez, the lead client partner of Twitter said, "Well, right now we don't make profit. So it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable.. The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just give people free speech." "And it's going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, 'uh, because people should make their own decision'. It's like, no, but people don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public," Martinez purportedly said.
Though Twitter has not officially commented about the leaked videos, the employees are believed to have received a mail on safeguarding internal conversations and policies.
Though Twitter has not officially commented about the leaked videos, the employees are believed to have received a mail on safeguarding internal conversations and policies.
It is interesting to note that Twitter Inc.’s board said it plans to enforce its $44 billion agreement to be bought by Elon Musk, saying the transaction is in the best interest of all shareholders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is interesting to note that Twitter Inc.’s board said it plans to enforce its $44 billion agreement to be bought by Elon Musk, saying the transaction is in the best interest of all shareholders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement," the board said Tuesday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer.
“We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement," the board said Tuesday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer.
The proposed takeover includes a $1 billion breakup fee for each party, which Musk will have to pay if he ends the deal or fails to deliver the acquisition funding as promised. Musk might be released from that requirement if he can show a material change in the company’s situation or the information it has provided. The board’s statement comes as Musk appears to be maneuvering to ditch or renegotiate his offer.
The proposed takeover includes a $1 billion breakup fee for each party, which Musk will have to pay if he ends the deal or fails to deliver the acquisition funding as promised. Musk might be released from that requirement if he can show a material change in the company’s situation or the information it has provided. The board’s statement comes as Musk appears to be maneuvering to ditch or renegotiate his offer.