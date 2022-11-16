Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, says, 'firing them was truly...'

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has rehired the two popular pranksters-Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson amid the mass layoffs in the company.
Sharing the updates on the Twitter platform, Musk posted a picture with the two employees and wrote, "Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!"
The billionaire added that "Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes".
It must be noted that Ligma and Johnson are the same pair that were photographed leaving the San Francisco, Office of Twitter carrying one box each of their belongings.
At the time, the duo tricked multiple media outlets as the public anxiously awaited news on whether Tesla CEO had begun axing staffers.
Musk was quick to react to the whole prankster episode by tweeting that "Ligma Johnson had it coming."
Then, Musk reacted again to the whole prank and wrote, "One of the best trolls ever", with two laughing emojis.
A few days ago, Ligma said he had worked for Web 2.0 and FTX-the two companies that have also laid off thousands of staff.
However, according to a news report, Ligma has not worked in any of these companies.
Hence, the latest post by Musk with Ligma and Johnson is his way of firing back at the Twitter trolls or the people who have been criticising his decision to sack Twitter employees.
Separately, Musk on Tuesday fired employees who crticised him on the social network or in its internal Slack messaging system.
Some of these Twitter employees said on the platform that they were fired by an email that said their “behavior has violated company policy".
In response to a tweet about layoffs, Musk said, “I would like to apologize for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere."
The firings come after Musk slashed half of Twitter’s staff and reportedly many contractors. Musk’s retribution for those who disagree with him also comes as he has cemented his control over the company by pushing out the company's top executives, including Parag Agarwal.
According to CNN International, Musk is now running Twitter with the help of friends Jason Calacanis and David Sacks; his personal lawyer Alex Spiro; and, reportedly, engineers on loan from some of his other companies, including Tesla.
