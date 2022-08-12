Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO's jibe at Tesla electric truck

Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO's jibe at Tesla electric truck2 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Ford CEO Jim Farley recently took a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an event in which he spoke about his company's F-150 pickup trucks. Farley drew a comparison between the Ford truck and Tesla's -- its main electric vehicles rival-- delayed Cybertruck.
"We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few," Farley said. "And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the US. Take that Elon Musk," the Ford CEO said.
Farley commented during a press event to announce Ford and DTE Energy’s deal--largest renewable energy purchase in US history. The comment even prompted a response from Musk on Twitter who said, “Thanks, but I already have one.
Tesla has put a lot of effort into starting the production of its own all-electric pickup truck-Cybertruck. Musk unveiled Cybertruck in 2019, but the production has been delayed. And now Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to market in 2023.
While Tesla still dominates the EV market, especially in the US, Ford certainly has the lead when it comes to electric pickup trucks.
The Forde CEO's recent comment on Elon Musk is different from what he said last year.
Farley had praised Tesla in an internal meeting where he said, "no one does electric better".
Meanwhile, Ford Motor has increased the price of its electric pickup truck by thousands of dollars due to the rise in 'material cost'.
The basic model for the F-150 Lightning, called the Lightning Pro, will now start at $46,974, up nearly $7,000 from its $39,974 price tag earlier this year.
The truck's most expensive model, the Platinum Extended Range, will cost $96,874, up by $6,000.
