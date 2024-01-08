Elon Musk responds to illegal drug use charges: ‘Not even trace quantities…’
Elon Musk denies claims of using illegal drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy & ketamine, stating that no trace amounts of drugs or alcohol were found in his system after 3 years of random drug testing.
Elon Musk has responded to claims that he uses illegal drugs such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine, claiming that 'not even trace quantities' of drugs and alcohol were found in his system after three years of random drug testing. Musk's clarification comes after a recent Wall Street Journal report claimed that the world's richest man routinely took illegal drugs at parties around the world, and that his drug use had caused concerns among Tesla and SpaceX board members.