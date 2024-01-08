Elon Musk responds to illegal drug use charges: ‘Not even trace quantities…’

Elon Musk has responded to claims that he uses illegal drugs such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine, claiming that 'not even trace quantities' of drugs and alcohol were found in his system after three years of random drug testing. Musk's clarification comes after a recent Wall Street Journal report claimed that the world's richest man routinely took illegal drugs at parties around the world, and that his drug use had caused concerns among Tesla and SpaceX board members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Replying to a post mentioning the WSJ report, Musk wrote, “After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing. Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol."

Musk had famously smoked marijuana during an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, drawing criticism from NASA, which demanded written assurances from SpaceX that the company was complying with the federal drug-free workplace law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WSJ report claims that many Tesla and SpaceX members have been concerned about Musk's drug use and Linda Johnson Rice, a former director left the company in 2019 owing to the billionaire's volatile behavior and concerns about drug consumption. Moreover, many Tesla directors, including current chairman Robyn Denholm, have reportedly approached Musk's brother Kimbal Musk for help with Musk's behaviour without using the word "drugs".

Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro had earlier also told WSJ that Musk is “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test". The attorney also said that there were other ‘false facts’ in the WSJ article without going into details.

Reportedly, some people on the Tesla board and close to him were worried that Musk was on drugs when he tweeted about taking the electric vehicle maker private in 2018. The tweet had led to an SEC investigation resulting in a $40 million fine and Musk's resignation as Tesla chairman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

