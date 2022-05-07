This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk has flatly denied a claim made by the head of ex-President Trump’s new social media company that Trump had encouraged Musk’s bid to buy Twitter
The Tesla and SpaceX chief on Friday took to Twitter to quell the rumors about his supposed communication with former United States President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk tweeted, “this is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social."
This development comes following Donald Trump’s claim that Twitter Inc. violated his free-speech rights by bumping him off its platform failed to win over a federal judge. The US District Judge James Donato on Friday threw out the former president’s challenge to his permanent ban from Twitter for stoking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The San Francisco judge gave Trump’s lawyers a chance to revise the suit and try again, but warned they will have to show that Twitter was acting as a government censor. “This is not an easy claim to make, for good reasons," Donato said.
Trump’s lawyers had argued that Twitter was acting at the behest of the government because it suspended his account under pressure from Democratic lawmakers.
Trump is considering whether to file an amended complaint or seek to overturn Donato’s decision at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said his attorney, John Coale.
“We’re going to go up to the 9th Circuit and are optimistic this will be decided in our favor at the Supreme Court level," he said.
Trump vowed in recent media interviews not to return to tweeting even if he’s reinstated once Elon Musk, who has agreed to buy the platform, takes over. Musk claims Twitter has censored free speech.
If Trump does get reinstated on Twitter, he could potentially reconnect with more than 87 million followers as he weighs another run for the White House in 2024.
The former president is not in the legal fight alone. He is joined by a handful of other Twitter users who were thrown off the platform, including the American Conservative Union, who filed the case as a class action on behalf of others who claim they were censored.
Trump’s Twitter-like platform -- “Truth Social" -- debuted Feb. 21 with a glitchy start as users complained of receiving error messages and being placed on waiting lists that had hundreds of thousands of people ahead of them.
But Truth Social’s momentum picked up and Musk noted in an April tweet that the platform had risen to the top of the chart of Apple’s most-downloaded free apps, beating Twitter and video platform TikTok Inc.
