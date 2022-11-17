Elon Musk reveals 3 things that helped him lose over 13 kg

Musk had once said that he likes eating "tasty food" and wishes he could do without exercise. In a podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience", Musk had admitted that he had a personal trainer, but it had been "a while" since they worked out together. He had also then revealed that he "lifts some weight" on his own. Musk also said he does not "love running". And, when he goes on the treadmill, he watches TV.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}