Twitter owner Elon Musk has revealed why he might not be able to fight with Mark Zuckerberg this month. Musk said that the exact date for the fight is unclear and he might need a surgery before the clash with Meta CEO.

Also Read| Zuck vs Musk: Mark Zuckerberg accuses Musk of not confirming fight date, says ‘Not holding my breath’ In reply to a post by X News Daily, Musk said, “Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Musk was replying to a screenshot Mark Zuckerberg's Threads post where he accused the Twitter supremo of not finalising the date for the much-awaited clash while revealing that he had suggested August 26 as a possible date for the match.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, “I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

“I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here" the Meta chief added.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: the rivalry intensifies

Elon Musk had shared on Sunday that the cage fight between him and Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X (formerly Twitter) and the proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans. However, the choice of the streaming platform for the fight between the two tech leaders has become another point of contention.

Replying to a screenshot of Musk's announcement post on X, Zuckerberg wrote, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Elon Musk hit back at Zuckerberg for insinuating that X isn't a reliable platform for live streaming by posting an article about outages at Meta services with the caption, “You mean these platforms?"