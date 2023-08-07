Elon Musk reveals why he may not fight Mark Zuckerberg this month, says ‘exact date is still in flux’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Elon Musk may need surgery before fighting Mark Zuckerberg, delaying the much-awaited clash between the two CEOs.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has revealed why he might not be able to fight with Mark Zuckerberg this month. Musk said that the exact date for the fight is unclear and he might need a surgery before the clash with Meta CEO.
Musk was replying to a screenshot Mark Zuckerberg's Threads post where he accused the Twitter supremo of not finalising the date for the much-awaited clash while revealing that he had suggested August 26 as a possible date for the match.
In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, “I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."
“I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here" the Meta chief added.
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: the rivalry intensifies
Elon Musk had shared on Sunday that the cage fight between him and Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X (formerly Twitter) and the proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans. However, the choice of the streaming platform for the fight between the two tech leaders has become another point of contention.
Also Read| Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X
Replying to a screenshot of Musk's announcement post on X, Zuckerberg wrote, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"
Elon Musk hit back at Zuckerberg for insinuating that X isn't a reliable platform for live streaming by posting an article about outages at Meta services with the caption, “You mean these platforms?"
Musk had also said the revealed the reason why he could win the fight against Zuckerberg saying, “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."