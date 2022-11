After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate.

He Tweeted a short while back, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

The offer was revised to $8/month from $20/month after many netizens claimed it was too high a price for the platform.

Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In addition to lowering the price Musk also added some extra benefits for the users. He further added, "You will also get:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads"

He has also extended a paywall bypass for publishers, stating, “And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us"

Elon Musk's response to a Twitter poll suggesting Twitterati's apprehensions against the $20 price was an indication that he may go back on the price. He even responded to a tweet by Stephen King.