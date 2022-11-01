Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  ‘Blue for $8,’ Musk revises Twitter tick price and here's why it happened

‘Blue for $8,’ Musk revises Twitter tick price and here's why it happened

1 min read . 11:44 PM ISTLivemint
Elon Musk tweeted saying he will revised the proposed price for Twitter blue tick verification to $8/month

  • After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate.

After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate. 

He Tweeted a short while back, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

The offer was revised to $8/month from $20/month after many netizens claimed it was too high a price for the platform.

In addition to lowering the price Musk also added some extra benefits for the users. He further added, "You will also get:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads"

He has also extended a paywall bypass for publishers, stating, “And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us"

Elon Musk's response to a Twitter poll suggesting Twitterati's apprehensions against the $20 price was an indication that he may go back on the price. He even responded to a tweet by Stephen King.

