‘Blue for $8,’ Musk revises Twitter tick price and here's why it happened

‘Blue for $8,’ Musk revises Twitter tick price and here's why it happened1 min read . 11:44 PM IST
- After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate.
After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate.
After facing backlash over his proposal to charge $20/ month for a blue tick verified account Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has revised the rate.
He Tweeted a short while back, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."
He Tweeted a short while back, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."
The offer was revised to $8/month from $20/month after many netizens claimed it was too high a price for the platform.
The offer was revised to $8/month from $20/month after many netizens claimed it was too high a price for the platform.
In addition to lowering the price Musk also added some extra benefits for the users. He further added, "You will also get:
In addition to lowering the price Musk also added some extra benefits for the users. He further added, "You will also get:
- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam
- Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam
- Ability to post long video & audio
- Ability to post long video & audio
- Half as many ads"
- Half as many ads"
He has also extended a paywall bypass for publishers, stating, “And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us"
He has also extended a paywall bypass for publishers, stating, “And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us"
Elon Musk's response to a Twitter poll suggesting Twitterati's apprehensions against the $20 price was an indication that he may go back on the price. He even responded to a tweet by Stephen King.
Elon Musk's response to a Twitter poll suggesting Twitterati's apprehensions against the $20 price was an indication that he may go back on the price. He even responded to a tweet by Stephen King.