Elon Musk's 2.30 am mail to Twitter employees reads ‘office is not optional’2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:25 PM IST
In his 2.30am mail, the Tesla CEO mentioned that ‘office is not an option’, and noted that the San Francisco office was 'half empty yesterday', Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, tweeted.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to work on his whims, on his rationality, sometimes crossing the threshold of what could be considered ‘normal’. In the latest addition of his antiques, is a mail sent across to all employees at Twitter.
