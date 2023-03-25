Elon Musk's 2.30 am mail to Twitter employees reads ‘office is not optional’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to work on his whims, on his rationality, sometimes crossing the threshold of what could be considered ‘normal’. In the latest addition of his antiques, is a mail sent across to all employees at Twitter.

What was bizarre about it?

It was sent at 2.30am in the morning!

Elon Musk's dislike for Work From Home is not new knowledge. In his 2.30am mail, the Tesla CEO mentioned that ‘office is not an option’, and noted that the San Francisco office was 'half empty yesterday', Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, tweeted.

NEW: Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don't come in 3x per week.



ALSO: Elon Musk sent Twitter employees an email at 2:30am saying the "office is not optional" and noting SF was half empty yesterday. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) March 22, 2023

The strict diktat imposed by Elon Musk is not the first time for the employees since the Tesla chief completely took over in October last year. Last year, emails and directives from Elon Musk had emerged on social media wherein he had asked his Tesla employees to return to office or find jobs elsewhere.

In 2022, Elon Musk had sent the employees of the social media platform Twitter an email asking them to be ready that they have time to consider whether they wanted to stay on for ‘working long hours at high intensity’ or take a severance package of three months' pay, Reuters had reported.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade", he had said.

Since taking over Twitter after completing the buyout for a whopping $44 billion, Musk has fired more than three-fourth of its total workforce. According to a report by British publication iNews, he asked senior managers to pick the best employees and fired the former eventually replacing them with the latter.

The report also claimed that Twitter employees were given unrealistic goals to make changes to key features on the social media platform in next-to-no-time, while they lacked the support of colleagues who were on the platform just months ago.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Thursday warned against "fake news" after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted that countries should not "cede authority to WHO" amid negotiations over a new pandemic treaty.

"The claim that the accord will cede power to WHO is quite simply false. It's fake news. Countries will decide what the accord says," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

Tedros did not mention Musk by name, but earlier Thursday he had also tweeted a response at the Twitter chief, insisting "countries aren't ceding sovereignty to WHO."

"The Pandemic Accord won't change that. The accord will help countries better guard against pandemics. It will help us to better protect people regardless of whether they live in countries that are rich or poor," he tweeted.