Elon Musk's 2-year-old son stalked by 'crazy' stranger. Details here

Sweeney said received a flood of messages from people who saw that @elonjet was suspended and all its tweets had disappeared. Starting in 2020 when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted the Gulfstream jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended. He logged into Twitter and saw a notice that the account was permanently suspended for breaking Twitter's rules. But the note didn't explain how it broke the rules.