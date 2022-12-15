Elon Musk's 2-year-old son stalked by 'crazy' stranger. Details here

Elon Musk's 2-year-old son stalked by 'crazy' stranger. Details here2 min read . 07:45 AM IST
- Elon Musk said that the stalker blocked the car from moving and climbed on the bonnet
Elon Musk on Thursday revealed that his little son X was followed by a "crazy stalker" last night. The new Twitter boss added that the stalker blocked the car from moving and climbed on the bonnet.
"Last night, a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood," Elon Musk said. Baby X Æ A-12 was born in 2020.
Following the incident, Musk has confirmed that he will take legal action against Sweeney & organizations, "who supported harm to" his family.
It must be noted that Twitter suspended Jack Sweeney's account on Thursday. Sweeney reportedly tracked Elon Musk's private jet. His personal account @JxckSweeney, which was also suspended for breaking Twitter rules - remained frozen.
Sweeney's @ElonJet account had more than 526,000 followers. He used flight-tracking information to tweet every time Musk's jet took off and landed. The 20-year-old is in charge of dozens of other accounts that track the private flights of other tech giants such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.
Twitter has suspended several other accounts - including one tracking aircraft associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and another monitoring celebrity jets on Wednesday.
Sweeney said received a flood of messages from people who saw that @elonjet was suspended and all its tweets had disappeared. Starting in 2020 when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted the Gulfstream jet’s flights with a map and an estimate of the amount of jet fuel and carbon emissions it expended. He logged into Twitter and saw a notice that the account was permanently suspended for breaking Twitter's rules. But the note didn't explain how it broke the rules.
Sweeney said he immediately filed an online form to appeal the suspension. Later, his personal account was also suspended, with a message saying it violated Twitter’s rules “against platform manipulation and spam."
Musk had long taken issue with the account, branding it a "direct personal safety risk". The Tesla and SpaceX CEO once reportedly offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete it.
Musk tweeted on Thursday evening: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."
According to the latest media policy update by Twitter's Help Center, "You may not publish or post other people's private information without their express authorization and permission".
According to the latest media policy update by Twitter's Help Center, "You may not publish or post other people's private information without their express authorization and permission".