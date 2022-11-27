Elon Musk's 30 wrong moves in 30 days, courtesy Twitter office3 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 06:31 PM IST
After the $44 billion takeover, Elon Musk on 26 October made a flashy entry at the Twitter office carrying a sink.
Elon Musk officially completes 30 days at the Twitter office on Sunday. After the $44 billion takeover, the tech billionaire on 26 October made a flashy entry at the Twitter office carrying a sink. Sharing a video of the same, he tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! A few light moments followed, for example, he changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’.