Elon Musk's 30 wrong moves in 30 days, courtesy Twitter office

Elon Musk officially completes 30 days at the Twitter office on Sunday. After the $44 billion takeover, the tech billionaire on 26 October made a flashy entry at the Twitter office carrying a sink. Sharing a video of the same, he tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! A few light moments followed, for example, he changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’.
And from the very next day, most tweeps express, the journey has been a roller coaster. Here's a look back at Musk's 30-day ride at Twitter:
- On Day one, he fires former CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives and takes up the role of CEO and sole director of the platform
- Rumours start that there will be more firing in the coming days.
- Then on November 3 and 4, several now-former Twitter employees said they have been locked out of their company email and further claimed that, job cuts have began
- Though Musk mostly remained silent about the firing, he hinted that such steps were required to justify the $44 billion takeover.
- The new boss again hits controversy for publicly firing software engineer who had survived the initial round of cuts but dared to question Musk on certain aspect
- The next few days remained stressful too. A New York Times report suggested, tweeps who were not sacked had to pull all-nighters, they were seen resting in sleeping bags within the Twitter office in order to cater to Elon Musk's deadlines.
- Then came the email from Musk where he gives an ultimatum to the employees that either you commit to “extremely hardcore" work or else leave the company with severance pay.
- “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo sent out on Nov. 16. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."
- It added, “If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," and directed staff to what appears to be an online form.
- This followed a massive resignation from Twitter employees, across the board.
- Soon after the takeover, several brands – ranging from General Mills to the North Face to the Volkswagen Group – confirmed a pause in advertising on the social network.
- This came after civil society organizations raised new concern over the direction of the company under Musk.
- The move led to massive drop in revenue.
- Irritated Musk tweeted on 4 November, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America."
- Ignoring the internal team's warning, Elon Musk remains stern on $8 subscription service that gives the user a verified blue check mark and other features.
- The teams cited that no public figure will pay money to be verified, they had also warned about fake accounts and impersonation.
- On November 8, Twitter introduces an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product.
- And the very next day, Musk tweets that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.
- On 11 November, Twitter paused the $8 blue check subscription citing that fake accounts mushroomed, and brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.
- Then on Friday, he announces a new plan for the checkmarks, citing there will be 3 check marks from now on - Gold, Grey and also the Blue- to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform.
- The companies will get the gold check, grey check for governments, and blue for individuals (celebrities or not).
- He further announced, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated.
- The tech billionaire launched "Reinstate former President Trump" poll on 18 November
- And on 20 November, the former president's account was reinstated.
- However, with headlines hitting that Trump is not tweeting, Musk's comments that he is ‘fine with it’.
- He explained the move was not a political one but correcting the wrong on Twitter's past. He also said that banning Trump's account was grave mistake
- He also commented that he was a supporter of Obama-Biden leadership and had voted for Biden in last election.
- Then he openly declared that he would support Donald Trump's rival Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida if he ran for president in 2024.
