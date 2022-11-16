Elon Musk's abusive email to a journalist: 'You're an a-hole'2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
- The journalist said Elon Musk did not appreciate her tweets about his dealings with Ukraine regarding the use of his 'Starlink' satellite network
From charges of fraud to allegations of misconduct, Elon Musk is no stranger to scandal. The billionaire's quick decision to lay off his employee on Twitter is proof that he can go to any extent. A US-based tech journalist has also revealed about 'typical' Musk behavior in a podcast show recently.
Kara Swisher allegedly said that Musk one's emailed her and called her an "a—hole."
The journalist said Musk did not appreciate her tweets about his dealings with Ukraine regarding the use of his "Starlink" satellite network. Swisher maintained that her tweets were supportive of Musk.
The tech journo was speaking during the latest episode of her podcast "On With Kara Swisher," where she spoke to co-host Nayeema Raza. Swisher is known to cover Musk for years as part of her tech beat.
Further, she characterized the nature of their relationship, saying, "I call ‘em as I see ‘em. I’ll support him when he’s doing great things, and I will tell him when he’s being an a—hole."
She added, "I’m gonna tell him what I think. I always have and if he doesn’t like it, whatever sir, you don’t have to listen, but I’m telling you the truth."
Swisher said that she’s been very supportive of Musk throughout his career and their correspondence.
According to Swisher, she and Musk are not on speaking terms. When Raza asked Swisher about her relationship with Musk, she replied, "He’s not speaking to me".
Raza asked Swisher to describe her relationship with Musk in one word, she said, "I'm an a-hole".
She mentioned that Musk expressed his interest in being interviewed after the dust settled from his Twitter deal.
But her tweets about Musk’s recent dealings with Ukraine annoyed the billionaire.
She explained, "I tweeted this Washington Post article which cited an anonymous U.S. defense official talking about Starlink. The official said, ‘Elon’s gonna Elon,’ and I wrote on Twitter, ‘Elon’s gonna Elon kinda says it all."
According to a report by FOX News, at that time MUsk pitched for receiving financial help for supplying free internet to the Ukraine war effort against Russia with his Starlink satellites.
Swisher recounted it, Elon allegedly thought Swisher was dismissive of his request.
Though Swisher maintained she was ultimately supportive of the idea that Musk gets paid. She said, "But I didn’t agree with this defense official, I think they should pay Elon, and I said that".
But Swisher received an angry email from Musk. She told Raza, "and then on October 17th at 9:45 PM Eastern, you get an email from Elon".
"Yeah, late. It’s always late. I was up at night having chocolate sandwiches, I don’t know what’s happening," she said in the podcast.
Raza asked about the 'Subject' of the email.
The tech journalist replied, "It just says, ‘You’re an a—hole".
