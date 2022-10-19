Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume nearly sold-out, but not enough to ‘buy Twitter’2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Elon Musk has already pocketed over ₹24 crore with the sale of Burnt Hair perfume.
Remember when Elon Musk updated his Twitter bio to read "perfume salesman"? World’s richest man sold 20,000 bottles of the "Burnt Hair" perfume in just a few hours. Now, he’s informed his Twitter followers that 28,700 bottles of the “exquisite" perfume had already been sold. Since each bottle costs ₹8,400, Musk has already pocketed over ₹24 crore with the sale of the perfume.