Remember when Elon Musk updated his Twitter bio to read "perfume salesman"? World’s richest man sold 20,000 bottles of the "Burnt Hair" perfume in just a few hours. Now, he’s informed his Twitter followers that 28,700 bottles of the “exquisite" perfume had already been sold. Since each bottle costs ₹8,400, Musk has already pocketed over ₹24 crore with the sale of the perfume.

“Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector’s item," wrote Musk on Twitter, and some are wondering why he did not produce more bottles. Musk previously pleaded with his followers to buy his perfume so he could save up enough money to buy Twitter.While the comment seems to have been made in good humour, people are now referring to the remark to tell him that he needs to sell many more bottles to buy Twitter.

“I would've thought there would be more in stock...30K qty x $100 = 3,000,000$...So buying Twitter will be a very long endeavor! If Elon is trying to prove that he's a great salesman, we already know it! He can literally sell air and people will buy it!" wrote one Twitter user.

Another user advised Musk to come up with a more affordable product. “Maybe you can discuss with the manufacturer, Come out with a perfume that costs about $20-30. This is a price that is more acceptable to the general public," the user wrote.

Musk is expected to complete the $4 billion (around ₹33 thousand crore) acquisition of Twitter by the end of October. If he doesn't, a contract breach trial will be held in November. The Tesla CEO thinks, with a surname like his, he was always supposed to sell perfumes. “"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?" he joked on Twitter.