Elon Musk's claims on food cost spark row, ex-Twitter employee reveals THIS

In yet another controversy, Elon Musk sparred with the company's former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, on Twitter over the employees' lunch cost. Hawkins said that she ran this food program on the micro blogging site until a week ago.
Taking to Twitter, Hawkins stated that the social media company spent around $20-$25 a day per person for their food which allowed the employees to work through meetings and lunch time.
According to Hawkins, Elon Musk's previous claims that almost no one came to the office and the estimated cost per lunch spent was more than $400 is a lie.
“This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk. For breakfast and lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime and mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices," she tweeted.
Responding to her tweet, Musk wrote, “False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building."
Before replying to Hawkins, another Twitter user reacted to Musk's claims over employees lunch cost. Andrew Wortman, a Twitter user said that Elon Musk has fired three-fourth of total employees, and now he is planning to starve the rest of them.
The controversy over employees' lunch cost started after Elon Musk held his first interaction with the workforce at the microblogging site and announced some changes that are forthcoming for Twitter employees – no work from home, no free food and 80-hour work weeks.
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted," said Elon Musk as quoted by a person familiar with the meeting details. He also added that the days of free food and other perks are over.
Elon Musk in an email late Wednesday warned employees of “difficult times ahead," with “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the economic outlook for the company. He ended employees’ ability to work remotely unless he personally approved it.
