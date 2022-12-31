Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures force Twitter employees to come to office with toilet papers1 min read . 02:59 PM IST
Elon Musk fired janitors at the company’s San Francisco headquarters as they demanded higher pay and went on strike
Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures at Twitter are going extreme with the employees even bringing their own toilet paper to the office. This happened shortly after the tech billionaire fired the janitors at the company’s San Francisco headquarters as they demanded higher pay and went on strike.
After the janitors left, the whole office was in disarray. The bathrooms have gone dirty and there are persistent smells of “leftover takeout food and body odor," a New York Times report said.
Now, with no janitors to replace supplies, the employees started to bring their own toilet paper.
Since the $44 billion Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has been critical about how finances are managed in the company.
Musk said during a Twitter Spaces event last week, “This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work."
“That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy," he added.
He even pointed out that various cuts were necessary to avoid a $3 billion budgetary shortfall.
Some of his major cost-cutting measures include packing Twitter employees onto two floors while shutting down four others, shutting down one of Twitter’s data centers in Sacramento, Calif., despite reported concerns among some employees that it could hurt the site’s performance.
