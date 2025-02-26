Elon Musk’s DOGE adventure leads to knotty accounting question for Tesla
SummaryDisclosure rules mean that Tesla could have to designate the U.S. government as a related party.
How much influence does Elon Musk have over the U.S. government? Enough that Tesla will need to make a judgment call on a disclosure issue that once would have been unthinkable for an American private-sector company to contemplate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more