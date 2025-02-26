Elon Musk’s DOGE adventure leads to knotty accounting question for Tesla

Tesla in its latest annual report identified several of Musk’s other companies as related parties, including SpaceX and X. It said its transactions with those companies didn’t have a material impact on its financial statements. Tesla didn’t say how much of its $98 billion of revenue last year came from the government. The company didn’t respond to requests for comment.Tesla’s dealings with the government were the focus of a Feb. 13 letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), who expressed concern about news reports that the State Department planned to buy $400 million of armored Tesla Cybertrucks. Before his letter, the agency had already said it put the process on hold and didn’t plan to move forward with it. In a Feb. 13 post on X, Musk said: “I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least."