Elon Musk’s Model Mother Sees Celebrity Takeoff in China

Even as Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is set to become a more controversial figure in China as part of Donald Trump’s administration, his mother is still a clear-cut favorite in the country.

This month, Maye Musk attended the Shanghai store opening of Chinese mattress brand AISE Baobao, for which she’s a global brand ambassador. Earlier in 2024, she walked the runway for local apparel brand JNBY in Hangzhou and was at an event in the financial capital Shanghai for Fila, the sportswear brand owned by China’s Anta Sports Products Ltd.

Since early 2023 she’s been a regular visitor to the country for speaking engagements and modeling jobs, starring in ads and commercials promoting consumer electronics firm Oppo’s popular Find X6 Pro smartphone, and partnering with handbag brand Oleada on a limited collection. The silver-haired 76-year-old’s popularity is surging on Chinese social media, too, with numerous posts on Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu, where she has some 576,000 followers, generating hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Her popularity in China took off in 2020, when her memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success was published in Chinese and became especially popular with female readers. Chinese see her as a symbol of strong parenting and wisdom, and her bond with her son adds a tech-savviness to her image that aligns with promoting brands like Oppo, said Olivia Plotnick, founder of Wai Social, a social media marketing agency in Shanghai.

“Maye Musk embodies the ideals of ‘graceful aging’ and empowerment. Her career as a model and dietitian in her seventies challenges traditional perceptions of aging,” Plotnick said. “This resonates strongly with China’s growing middle-class women, who see her as a source of inspiration.”

Power Mom

She’s not just a not-so-secret weapon for Chinese brands looking to draw customers. Maye Musk could also become a source of soft power for her son in a country where he’s invested billions of dollars — a relationship that could be shaken by his starring role in Donald Trump’s White House, with the president-elect already threatening tariffs of as much as 60% on Chinese goods.

China is a crucial market for Tesla, and where it makes around half of its electric vehicles. Elon Musk has himself made numerous visits to the mainland, where he is usually received by senior Chinese leaders. However Tesla faces not just political uncertainties but competition from local rivals like BYD Co., whose record performance has already triggered protectionist tariffs in the US and EU.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory deliveries dropped in October, a potential blow to its guidance of delivering a record number of cars in 2024, even as competitors like BYD and Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd. posted unprecedented domestic sales. Chinese leader Xi Jinping used his final meeting with outgoing US President Joe Biden to emphasize that a conflict between the two countries wasn’t inevitable.

Since Trump’s election win earlier this month, some comments on Maye Musk’s Xiaohongshu account have focused on her son’s ties to the incoming US president, for whom he’ll serve as co-head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.

“As long as Elon Musk doesn’t forget how the Chinese helped him to build a gigafactory and doesn’t let Trump do stupid things, the Chinese are happy to give you a platform,” one person wrote.

Maye Musk was a fashion fixture long before her emergence on China’s social scene. Beginning her modeling career as a teenager in South Africa, she has since joined her son at the Met Gala in New York and graced covers of Vogue and — in her seventies — Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

Outside the mainland, she’s amassed more than a million followers each on Instagram and X, the social media platform owned by her son. While both services are blocked in the mainland, she still posts about her travels when she visits, with occasional observations about how many Tesla vehicles she’s spotted on the country’s roads.

Before walking the runway for Chinese fashion label Juzui in New York in February, Maye Musk said she was visiting China almost every month.

“When I go to China, everybody’s happy, friendly and fun,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “Even with my friends here, they all want to visit China now.”

