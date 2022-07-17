Elon Musk’s Narrow Twitter Escape4 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 01:09 PM IST
- His real businesses, Tesla and SpaceX, are likely to need his cash and attention in the months ahead.
Elon Musk wants out of Twitter for the obvious reason. The deal was becoming a big financial loser for him, even a danger to his entrepreneurial ambitions. Twitter is looking less appealing as a turnaround project. The Tesla shares he would have to sell to complete the purchase are plummeting. The economy is headed into deep waters.